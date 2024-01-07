trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706917
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
AIUDF President and MP Badruddin Ajmal once again gave a controversial statement. He said that he appealed to the Muslims to stay at home between 20th and 26th January. Not only this, he called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anti-Muslim.

