Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Big news from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where the atmosphere became tense due to the assault on the Hafiz of the mosque. There was some dispute over getting clothes stitched at a tailor shop outside the jail mosque. After which the matter worsened considerably. After the demonstration of hundreds of people, the police marched on the streets and chased away the people and kept patrolling throughout the night.

