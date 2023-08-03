videoDetails

Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision

| Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Muslim on Gyanvapi: Allahabad High Court has rejected the petition of the Muslim side. The decision of the district court will be effective immediately. The High Court had reserved the verdict on 27 July. The ASI argued in the court that the survey did not damage the structure. There will be no digging in the survey. At the same time, the Muslim side is apprehensive of damage to the structure from the survey. After the decision of the High Court, the survey of Gyanvapi will start again from Friday. Regarding this decision, a big statement of AIMPLB's Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali has come to the fore. Know what said something.