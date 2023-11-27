trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692762
Muzaffarnagar Burqa Fashion Show: Fashion show in burqa at Shriram College

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar Burqa Fashion Show: There was an uproar after the fashion in burqa in Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar. Giving clarification in the matter, the girl students said that we wanted to do something creative for our society. After which the angry Maulanas said that this is an attempt to instigate the sentiments of Muslims. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has threatened the college not to do anything like this in future.
