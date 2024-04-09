Advertisement
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources

|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Big news is coming out regarding seat sharing of I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Maharashtra. It is being told that the list for Lok Sabha elections has been finalized. A formal announcement may be made in some time.

