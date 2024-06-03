Advertisement
'My eyes become moist during the meditation...'says PM Modi After Meditate In Kanyakumari

|Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
PM Modi has written an article in the newspaper in which he has talked about new resolutions through Sadhana. In his article, PM Modi has reiterated his resolve for a developed India. He has also explained in detail how his experience of Sadhana at Kanyakumari was. PM Modi has said that his eyes became moist during Sadhana. He has also said that we will have to dedicate the next 25 years to the progress of the nation.

