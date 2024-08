videoDetails

Nabanna Protest LIVE updates: Police use water cannons

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Case Update: Students will protest in large numbers today in connection with the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The entire area has been converted into a cantonment. Police have been deployed at every nook and corner. Meanwhile, four students have been reported missing. Suvendu Adhikari says that these students have been arrested.