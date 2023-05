videoDetails

Name of Karnataka's New CM to be announced soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

The suspense regarding the new Chief Minister of Karnataka is still intact but the name can be announced soon. DK Shivkumar can come to Delhi today in this connection. Couldn't come on Monday due to ill health. Whereas Siddaramaiah is already present in Delhi.