Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39; What led to Popular Actor-Politician’s Demise

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39; What led to Popular Actor-Politician’s Demise Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the grandson of NT Rama Rao, died at the very young age of 39 on Saturday. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures, including KCR, N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and top actors like Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences.