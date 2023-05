videoDetails

Narayana Murthy, BS Yeddyurappa casts their vote in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Election: Voting has started in all 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka from 7 am today, which will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy casts his vote in Bengaluru. BS Yeddyurappa also exercised his vote by reaching the polling station.