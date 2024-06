videoDetails

NASA makes huge prediction on date of doomsday

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:02 AM IST

And in DNA, we are going to tell you about such a prediction of NASA... which is very scary... NASA has given the date of the coming cataclysm on Earth in one of its reports... American Space agency NASA has made a big prediction regarding the existence of the Earth... According to NASA, after 14 years from today i.e. in 2038, a dangerous asteroid can hit the Earth. This collision could destroy the entire world.'