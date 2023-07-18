trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637080
National Assembly will be dissolved in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
According to sources, the Parliament will soon be dissolved in Pakistan. Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League have decided to dissolve the Parliament. Sources tell that PM Shehbaz Sharif will recommend dissolution of Parliament on 8 August.
