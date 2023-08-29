trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655265
NewsVideos
videoDetails

National Sports Day: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Plays Hockey In Jhansi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day in Jhansi. He will also unveil the 25-foot-long statue of Major Dhyan Chand. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in a Jhansi on a one-day visit.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
play icon9:55
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
play icon3:7
Chandrayaan-3: Surya mission shocks Pakistan !
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
play icon9:55
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
National Sports Day,