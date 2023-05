videoDetails

Navjot Singh Sidhu to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

The strike of wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues even today. Navjot Singh Sidhu reached to meet the adamant wrestlers demanding action on Brij Bhushan Sharan and spoke to them