trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694303
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Navy Chief's big statement on hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Navy Chief said that we are trying to bring lakh Indians from Qatar. The government is trying every way to bring them. Let us tell you that 9 Indians working in a company in Oman have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar.
Follow Us

All Videos

Many flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
Play Icon2:20
Many flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
Qatar will not hang Indians?
Play Icon6:1
Qatar will not hang Indians?
Ghaziabad Breaking: Girl riding a scooter was dragged into the bushes and raped.
Play Icon2:39
Ghaziabad Breaking: Girl riding a scooter was dragged into the bushes and raped.
Defense Ministry will buy Prachanda helicopter for Army and Air Force
Play Icon7:58
Defense Ministry will buy Prachanda helicopter for Army and Air Force
QATAR Breaking: Navy Chief's statement on 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar
Play Icon1:49
QATAR Breaking: Navy Chief's statement on 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar

Trending Videos

Many flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
play icon2:20
Many flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
Qatar will not hang Indians?
play icon6:1
Qatar will not hang Indians?
Ghaziabad Breaking: Girl riding a scooter was dragged into the bushes and raped.
play icon2:39
Ghaziabad Breaking: Girl riding a scooter was dragged into the bushes and raped.
Defense Ministry will buy Prachanda helicopter for Army and Air Force
play icon7:58
Defense Ministry will buy Prachanda helicopter for Army and Air Force
QATAR Breaking: Navy Chief's statement on 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar
play icon1:49
QATAR Breaking: Navy Chief's statement on 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar
QATAR Breaking,8 Indians sentenced to death,Qatar 8 Indians Death penalty,Navy Chief said,8 Indians working in a company of Oman,oman news,qatar news,Qatar,8 indians death penalty,Navy chief,Zee News,Breaking News,Qatar indian news,Indian Navy,Qatar,Former Indian Navy Personnel,Navy Personnel death row in Qatar,8 indian navy officers arrested in qatar,qatar gives death sentence to 8 indian navy officials,qatar court indian navy personnel death penalty,