Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Naxalite Attack Update: Naxalites have attacked in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. About 4 soldiers have been martyred in this attack. So four soldiers are said to be injured.