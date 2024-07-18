Advertisement
Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Attack Update: Naxalites have attacked in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. About 4 soldiers have been martyred in this attack. So four soldiers are said to be injured.

