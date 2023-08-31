trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656003
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Kashmir’s natural beauty stunned the beauty pageant winners, including the Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is visiting the Srinagar city. A pre-event for the Miss World 2023 was held in Srinagar, which was attended by many beauty queens like Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
play icon1:31
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon13:51
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
play icon5:8
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
play icon1:5
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
play icon13:51
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida

Trending Videos

Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
play icon1:31
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon13:51
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
play icon5:8
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
play icon1:5
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
play icon13:51
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
Miss World,miss world karolina bielawska,Miss World 2023,miss world karolina bielawska in kashmir,karolina bielawska miss world,Miss World India,miss world 2022 karolina bielawska,Miss World Kashmir,miss world all winners in india,Jammu Kashmir,Kashmir,miss wolrd in kashmir,miss world in kashmir,miss world kashmir visit,from terrorist mast gul to miss world,miss world on kashmir,Naya Kashmir,sini shetty miss world 2022,miss world 2023 winner,