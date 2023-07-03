trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630004
NCP President Sharad Pawar leaves for Satara

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Sharad Pawar left for Satara. He will meet NCP workers after paying tribute to former CM Yashwantrao.
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
