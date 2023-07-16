trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636260
NDA alliance in UP gets stronger. OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, his party SBSP joins NDA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar spoke on July 16 about his decision to join the NDA alliance, and he said the party will be officially joining the NDA alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls on July 18 during the NDA alliance meeting.
