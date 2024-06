videoDetails

Over 15 people, including priest, killed in terrorist attacks in Russia - Source

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Terrorist Attack in Russia Update: Gunmen attacked an Orthodox Church and a police post in Dagestan, Russia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dagestan gave this information. Meanwhile, news related to the terrorist attack in Dagestan is coming out. Big claim by the Russian Home Ministry. While making the claim, Russia said that there are no hostages inside the church.