NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
New Parliament Controversy: The protest against the inauguration of the new Parliament House is increasing. The opposition is boycotting the inauguration by PM Modi on 28 May 2023. Countering which the NDA has said that, 'constitutional values ​​are being grossly insulted'.

PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
7:21
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
11:47
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
10:41
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
13:4
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House
4:1
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House

