Neeraj Chopra became world champion by defeating Pakistani player

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Javelin Throw Final Result World Athletics Championships 2023: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. He threw the javelin up to 88.17 meters. On the other hand, Pakistani player Nadeem Arshad finished second and had to be content with winning the silver medal.
