Neeraj Chopra Silver medal: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Championships

Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal.