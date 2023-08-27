trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654138
Neeraj Chopra to play Final of Men's Javeline Throw in World Athletics Championship today

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
World Athletics Championship 2023: India's Track and Field star Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Sunday night in the final of the men's javelin event of the Word Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The 25-year-old had qualified for the final in just his first throw during the Group A qualifications on Friday, August 25. Neeraj threw a distance of 88.77m to top the qualifying round. India's two more athletes are in the final. They are DP Manu and Kishore Jena. Some of Neeraj's fierce competitors include Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, Jakub Vadlejch and Dawid Wegner.
