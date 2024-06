videoDetails

NEET Student Holds protest in Patna

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

NEET Results Controversy 2024: NEET rigging has put the future of 24 lakh students of the country in jeopardy. Students are continuously protesting on the streets, pleading for justice. Meanwhile, the Economic Offenses Wing has called 9 students for questioning in the NEET paper leak case in Patna.