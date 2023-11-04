trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683962
Nepal Earthquake News: 129 people died, 250 people were injured in Nepal

|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Nepal Earthquake News: After the terrible earthquake in Nepal, the death toll is increasing...till now in Nepal129 people have died...the number of injured has increased to more than 250...due to the high intensity of the earthquake, there has been huge damage in the area...houses have collapsed...in which people are buried. People have died...and people have also been injured...the work of taking the injured to hospital is going on...Delhi is facing the threat of earthquake in Nepal...Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude in Delhi-NCR too Tremors of earthquake were felt in many states including UP.
