Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal

| Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Nepal Earthquake News: Earthquake has caused huge devastation in Nepal..Due to the earthquake, people are forced to spend the night outside their homes on the roadside. People told our correspondent Nitish Pandey that they are afraid of going.People told that when the earthquake occurred, everyone was trembling. Let us tell you that due to earthquake 157 people have lost their lives and more than 250 people are injured. Treatment of the injured is continuing. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work..administration and agencies to save people's lives. Rescue work is underway.The terrible earthquake in Jajarkot has caused huge devastation. The houses here have been turned into debris. The earthquake victim woman said that now the house is broken, we are waiting to see what relief the government provides, otherwise we will have to spend days in tarpaulin houses. Pictures show that the earthquake affected villages The roads are blocked with broken houses. Let us tell you that after the night earthquake, 13 tremors were felt in Nepal.