Nepal Route Blocked By Landslide, Leaving Thousands Stuck

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Around thousands of passengers got stranded alongside the Prithvi Highway in Nepal as the Narayanghat-Mugling road section got blocked due to a landslide. As per reports, the landslide occurred on June 29 created a long queue of vehicles on the highway.
