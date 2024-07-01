Advertisement
New Criminal Law 2024: 'Laws made by the British have ended..'Says Amit Shah

|Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Amit Shah has given a big statement on the three criminal laws. In fact, after the implementation of three new criminal laws in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the media and gave information about the changes made by the new laws. During this, he said that the laws made by the British have been abolished. Now new laws are being implemented in the country, in which more emphasis has been laid on giving justice to the victim instead of punishing the accused.

