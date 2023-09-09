trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660039
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi has given a big message to the world on the first day of the two-day G-20 summit. The second session of the G-20 summit has started. Let us tell you that 'One Family' is being discussed in this session. The G20 Leaders' Declaration has been approved.
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit
play icon3:15
G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak Meets Giorgia Meloni, Hold Discussions On Sidelines Of Summit
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
play icon1:48
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'
G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi
play icon2:12
G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi
World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
play icon0:50
World Leader Posed For A Memorable Picture At Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit
play icon1:27
G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit

