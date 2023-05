videoDetails

New India, S Jaishankar gives big message to China in SCO Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and China on Friday in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in Goa. The Foreign Minister said that India-China relations are not normal and will not be normal until the dispute over LAC will not end.