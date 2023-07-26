trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640929
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
New ITPO Complex: The Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Center (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan in Delhi is fully ready. It will be inaugurated today at around 06:30 pm. Before the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi performed puja and havan.
