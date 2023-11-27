trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692804
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Taranjit Singh Sandhu News: Indian Ambassador to America Taranjit Singh Sandhu was heckled by Pro Khalistani supporters. Indian ambassador was threatened in the Gurudwara. He had reached the Gurudwara in Hicksville. Khalistani supporters tried to threaten him. Khalistanis were commenting on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Pannu.
