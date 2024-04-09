Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

News 100: Delhi High Court to Hearing on Arvind Kejriwal Challenge to his Arrest

|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
News 100: Court will give its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today. Kejriwal has challenged the arrest in the court. Let us tell you that Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi
Play Icon27:43
Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi
Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
Play Icon18:03
Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
Play Icon23:50
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
Play Icon15:06
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
Play Icon08:29
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi
play icon27:43
Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi
Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
play icon18:3
Sanjay Raut mastermind of Khichdi-scam?
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
play icon23:50
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
play icon15:6
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
play icon8:29
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?