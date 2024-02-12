trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720468
News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
News 25: Asaduddin Owaisi said in Hyderabad that the Citizenship Amendment Act has been made on the basis of religion. This law is wrong and against the basic spirit of India. AIMIM has always been against it and will continue to oppose it.

