NGT comes into action against increasing Delhi Air Pollution

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Delhi Pollution is continuously rising. Meanwhile, NGT has come into strict action. In this regard, hearing will also be held tomorrow. As per latest report, AQI level in Delhi has been found to be beyond 400. Know in detail about the current situation of Delhi and what steps are being taken by Delhi government to prevent pollution.
