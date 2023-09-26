trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667322
NIA makes huge revelations on Arshdeep Dalla!

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
NIA on Arshdeep Dalla: NIA has made a big revelation amid the India-Canada dispute. NIA has released the charge sheet according to which shocking things have come to light regarding Arshdeep Dalla Canada. It has been revealed that weapons were supplied from Pakistan through drones.
