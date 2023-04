videoDetails

NIA may interrogate gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Atiq-Ashraf murder case, says sources

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead. Accused shooter Sunny gave a big statement regarding this and said that he has done this after being influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi. He wants to earn a name like him. In this connection, NIA can interrogate gangster Lawrence Bishnoi regarding the death of Atiq Ashraf.