NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir regarding Terror Funding

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at 15 places in 7 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Pulwama, Awantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonch and Kupwara in connection with 2 cases related to terrorism.