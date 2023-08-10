trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647166
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nirmala Sitharaman to comment on No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Today is the last day of discussion on the No Confidence Motion brought by the opposition against the Modi government.

All Videos

What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
play icon1:46
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:46
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:49
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
play icon2:19
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion
play icon0:39
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion

Trending Videos

What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
play icon1:46
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:46
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:49
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
play icon2:19
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion
play icon0:39
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion
Nirmala Sitharaman,Nirmala Sitharaman speech,nirmala sitharaman news,PM Modi,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,no confidence motion lok sabha,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion in lok sabha,Motion of no confidence,what is no confidence motion,no confidence motion explain,no-confidence motion,no confidence motion live,no confidence motion in india,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi lok sabha,