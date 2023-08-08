trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646299
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nishikant Dubey attacks Rahul Gandhi over No Confidence Motion

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
No Confidence Motion Discussion: In the midst of the Monsoon Session 2023 of the Parliament, today i.e. on 8 August 2023, there is a discussion about the no-confidence motion of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. On behalf of the opposition, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress was the first to move the no-confidence motion. In retaliation, BJP's Nishikant Dubey surrounded Rahul Gandhi and said, 'According to media reports, it was thought that Rahul would present a no-confidence motion, but perhaps he was not ready and could not speak due to getting up late, no problem' .

All Videos

Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
play icon7:34
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal As She Steps Out In Ethnic Attire In Mumbai
play icon0:57
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal As She Steps Out In Ethnic Attire In Mumbai
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
play icon9:33
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
MP Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi on Adani issue
play icon4:20
MP Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi on Adani issue
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
play icon1:0
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit

Trending Videos

Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
play icon7:34
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal As She Steps Out In Ethnic Attire In Mumbai
play icon0:57
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal As She Steps Out In Ethnic Attire In Mumbai
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
play icon9:33
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
MP Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi on Adani issue
play icon4:20
MP Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi on Adani issue
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
play icon1:0
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,no confidence motion in lok sabha,monsoon session of parliament 2023,no confidence motion news,Nishikant Dubey,nishikant dubey today speech,nishikant dubey speech in parliament,nishikant dubey on rahul gandhi,nishikant dubey latest news,nishikant dubey no confidence motion,nishikant dubey in lok sabha,nishikant dubey latest speech,no confidence motion nishikant dubey,Zee News,trending news,bjp vs congresss,