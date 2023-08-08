trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646303
Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Robert Vadra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey mentioned Sonia Gandhi during the discussion on the no-confidence motion. He said, I respect Sonia Gandhi a lot. Sonia Gandhi has two tasks - to set the son and present the son-in-law.

