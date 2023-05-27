NewsVideos
NITI Aayog: Chief Ministers of 5 states not to attend NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
NITI Aayog meeting will be held in Delhi today. The meeting will be chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Bihar CM Nitish will not attend this meeting.

NITI Ayog meeting,Arvind Kejriwal,Mamta Banerjee,Bhagwant Mann,Nitish Kumar,नीति आयोग,पीएम मोदी,नरेंद्र मोदी,अरविंद केजरीवाल,Nitit Ayog,new Parliament building,New Parliament,Niti Aayog Meeting PM modi four CM including Mamata Kejriwal KCR not participating news updates,NITI Aayog meeting,नीति आयोग की बैठक आज,ममता,केसीआर,केजरीवाल और मान ने किया बैठक से किनारा,नीति आयोग की बैठक में नहीं आएंगे केजरीवाल,