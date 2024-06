videoDetails

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav leaves for Delhi

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Nitish-Tejashwi Leaves for Delhi: After the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, political turmoil has intensified in Bihar. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi have left for Delhi. Both are coming by the same flight. But both are arriving to attend separate meetings. Know what is the whole matter?