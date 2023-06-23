NewsVideos
Nitish Kumar arrives to pick up Rahul Gandhi from Airport, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Opposition Party Meeting: Today, there is going to be a great brainstorming session of the opposition parties in Patna, Bihar. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself had arrived to pick up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the airport. Watch exclusive visuals.

