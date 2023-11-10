trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686633
Nitish kumar on Sex: Clash in Bihar over Nitish's 'poisonous' statement

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Nitish kumar on Sex: There is an uproar in Bihar over the 'poisonous' statement of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. All NDA parties including BJP created ruckus in the assembly. After which the assembly proceedings had to be adjourned.
