Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census Report Survey: Bihar government had released the caste census report yesterday. After which NDA's ally Apna Dal has also extended its support. Which impact will it have in Bihar? Will backward and extremely backward classes form the government?
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical

