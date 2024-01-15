trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710003
No Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections, Says Mayawati

Sonam|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati's big statement regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024 has come out. Mayawati said that BSP will fight the 2024 elections alone.. There will be no alliance with any party.. Mayawati made a big attack on the Samajwadi Party chief. Mayawati said that rumors were made about her retirement..

