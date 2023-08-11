trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647461
No Confidence Motion Update: The history of Congress which PM Modi called 'stolen'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
As soon as Modi entered the house, there was enthusiasm in the ruling party, and even the impatient ones who were speaking on the no-confidence motion became silent for a while. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech after 5 pm. As everyone already knew. As soon as he came, he left the stinging trishul on the no-confidence motion of the opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made three such taunts on the no-confidence motion, on which the opposition got both red and green chillies.

