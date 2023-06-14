NewsVideos
No nighties for women, no lungis for men; society in Greater Noida imposes dress codes for residents

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
A society in Greater Noida imposed dress codes for both women and men. The women are not allowed to wear nighties and the men are not allowed to wear lungis.

